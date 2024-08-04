Seventh Day Adventists Voting On Sabbath. Ben Carson, Meaning Of His Name. Believers For Trump. SDA

Benjamin meaning: son of the right hand. Originating from Hebrew. The name Benjamin carries profound cultural significance. It means “son of the right hand” or “son of the south” and is the name of one of Jacob’s Sons.





What is the meaning behind the name Carson? Anointment and sonship.





Sign For Sunday Law & Invasion of USA By China, Russia. 3 Gorges Dam & White House In Bible Prophecy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bzasFOkzYNA&t=65s





Kamala Harris Will Replace Joe Biden. Donald Trump, Last USA President. 2 Horned Beast In Prophecy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8jsyTwa3ug





Passover, Easter, The Mark Of The Beast In Bible Prophecy. Acts 12:4 Explained. Holydays & Holidays https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JI0wt-ASYMs





Ben Carson: Vice President Before Mark Of The Beast Death Penalty. Donald Trump Conviction https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEsqK0_nNfk





‘We have to be voting biblically’: the Courage Tour rallies Christians to get Trump in office. A travelling tent with self-styled prophets hits swing states and brings a message: help deliver the election to Trump





Why Trump targeted Christians with his darkest promise yet. It is the most definitive statement to date of his intention to implement the Christian nationalist autocracy sought by his most ardent believers.





Believers for trump.





Trump Campaign Launches “Believers for Trump” Coalition, Believers and Ballots Program. Today, President Donald J. Trump announces the launch of the "Believers for Trump" coalition and Believers and Ballots Program. The coalition engages with our faith communities and church congregations to spread the word about President Trump’s commitment to religious liberty and our country. People of faith are rallying around President Trump’s campaign because of his proven track record of defending religious freedom.





Ghana: About 800,000 Adventists be disenfranchised as election falls on the Sabbath. The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Ghana faces a dilemma: participating in the elections on a Saturday, which is their Sabbath. With 800,000 members potentially disenfranchised, the debate intensifies around balancing religious convictions with civic duties in a nation where 70% of the population is Christian.

As the crucial 7 December 2024 election in Ghana approaches, a significant portion of the population faces a potential disenfranchisement issue. The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, with approximately 800,000 members, is grappling with the conflict between their religious beliefs and the civic duty to vote.





The SDA Church’s long-standing conviction that voting on the Sabbath is not in alignment with their religious beliefs presents a challenge to Ghana’s democratic process.





The political implications are significant given that 60% of SDA members in Ghana are Ashanti, the ethnic group that dominates the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). This demographic alignment suggests that the SDA vote could influence electoral outcomes.





The Adventists have significantly contributed to Ghana’s development, especially in education and healthcare. They operate 916 schools, including the esteemed Valley View University, along with 13 hospitals and 12 clinics nationwide.





David House





