Alex Jones & Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes Next Phase Of The Global Depopulation Plan
1085 views • 07/15/2023
Saturday Emergency Broadcast: Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes Next Phase Of The Global Depopulation Plan
Alex Jones returns for a special 2-hour live commercial free transmission to cover the entire globalist anti-human agenda, from the targeting of children with gruesome surgeries and chemical sterilization to the globalist-controlled UN planning new viral releases. We'll also cover the latest moves by the censorship industrial complex as well as coming Ukrainian false flags - tune in and share this video!
