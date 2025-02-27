© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The reconnaissance-strike loop is in action. A vivid example of brilliant reconnaissance work with fire strike calculations. The "Iskander" arrived right at the moment when militants were camouflaging their launch point for long-range suicide drones. The target was destroyed in Sumy Region, north of the settlement of Shostka. Objective control showed the destruction of several enemy vehicles with special equipment, about 14 long-range drones, and most importantly, more than 20 specialists from the drone crews.