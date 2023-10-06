Government in the New World - Quartet Preview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What kind of government will be needed for the New World?
If we’re on our way to a New World that is the beginning of 1000 years of peace, what kind of government will there be? If no one is using violence as a way of solving problems there must necessarily be a fundamental “mind shift” that has taken place that sets the stage for and supports such a radically different environment. In that context do we need government at all? . . . or is something quite different from the present almost certainly headed this way? With John Petersen, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis.
Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️
Would you like to see your question featured in Quartet? To be included, leave your question for this episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-preview-government-in-the-new-world/
We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!
Full, unfiltered, 75 minute episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-quartet-government-in-the-new-world/