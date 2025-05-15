'The moment the war is over, Zelensky is dead. Literally'

Former US Army officer Stanislav Krapivnik exposes Zelensky's survival strategy.

Russia’s Ukraine talks team rocks up to Istanbul Consulate after chat with Turkish FM

They’d been ready to talk with Zelensky’s reps as early as morning May 15, who never showed up.

Zelensky’s goal is to sabotage the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov told Sputnik.

“To make the Americans impose the toughest sanctions, to ruin everything, and then go home as a winner.”

At the same time, Azarov noted that for Zelensky, peace in Ukraine is like “a prison with unknown consequences.”

“He will do everything to prevent any peace. Peace means holding elections, lifting martial law. His own people would tear him apart there.”