The Riddle of DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) - Dr. Stanley W. Jacob

In the 1960s a miraculous treatment for chronic pain, traumatic injury, strokes and spinal cord paralysis was discovered that spread across America like wildfire—until the FDA buried it.

Here, 60 Minutes exposed the FDA using the same playbook they used throughout COVID-19. A🧵

Source: https://x.com/MidwesternDoc/status/1845727169273868623

https://www.lifeextension.com/magazine/2007/7/cover_dmso

DMSO https://ebay.us/2ZokZ8

DMSO Aloe Vera https://ebay.us/m0BDgL

Liquid Dmso https://ebay.us/gDF9JP

Roll-on Aloe Vera https://ebay.us/gDF9JP

This is a powerful remedy that I use for sciatica and any aches and pains and it works better than anything I have ever seen and I have tried it ALL. I am constantly sharing this remedy with friends and family members who always are shocked with the results. Everyone should have this in their medicine cabinet.

Mirrored - MSM Wholesale/Awaken Masses/CANST Children are not sex toys





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/