The Riddle of DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) - Dr. Stanley W. Jacob

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In the 1960s a miraculous treatment for chronic pain, traumatic injury, strokes and spinal cord paralysis was discovered that spread across America like wildfire—until the FDA buried it.
Here, 60 Minutes exposed the FDA using the same playbook they used throughout COVID-19. A🧵
Source: https://x.com/MidwesternDoc/status/1845727169273868623
https://www.lifeextension.com/magazine/2007/7/cover_dmso
DMSO Aloe Vera https://ebay.us/m0BDgL
Liquid Dmso https://ebay.us/gDF9JP
Roll-on Aloe Vera https://ebay.us/gDF9JP
This is a powerful remedy that I use for sciatica and any aches and pains and it works better than anything I have ever seen and I have tried it ALL. I am constantly sharing this remedy with friends and family members who always are shocked with the results. Everyone should have this in their medicine cabinet.
Mirrored - MSM Wholesale/Awaken Masses/CANST Children are not sex toys
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/