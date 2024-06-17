BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What is a recruitment database and How to use it?
Joel Fox
Joel Fox
3 views • 11 months ago

A recruitment database is a specialized system used to collect, store, and manage information about job candidates. It typically includes resumes, contact details, interview notes, and other relevant data to streamline the hiring process. To effectively use a recruitment database, employers can organize candidate profiles, track the progress of applications, and filter potential hires based on specific criteria. This tool helps in improving hiring efficiency, reducing time-to-hire, and facilitating better matching of job openings with suitable candidates.

Keywords
data-driven recruitmentcandidate managementrecruitment database
