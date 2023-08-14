BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Money Laundering
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
43 views • 08/14/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2o4giob662

WHISTLE BLOWERS 8.12.23 at 12pm: The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Money Laundering (EP9 of MH370 series)

The CCP not only uses its economic scale, systems and globalized networks to provide the Mexican drug cartels with precursor chemicals, but also help them to launder the money with encrypted mobile phone app, WeChat, for a fee of only 2%.

中国共产党不仅利用其经济规模，体系和全球化网络，为墨西哥贩毒集团提供前体化学物质，还帮助他们使用加密的手机程序-微信, 进行洗钱，而且只收取 2% 的佣金。

#LFATV #NFSC #TakeDownTheCCP



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
