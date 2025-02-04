Ashraf Al-Zughayar, From Isolation to Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The release of prisoner Ashraf Al-Zughayar from the town of Kafr Aqab, northeast of Jerusalem, in the prisoner exchange deal, after spending 23 years in occupation prisons, despite being sentenced to six life imprisonments.
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 26/01/2025
