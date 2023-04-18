Artificial intelligence is learning at an ALARMING rate. Are we PREPARED?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Apr 17, 2023
Artificial intelligence is now learning at an alarmingly fast rate, Glenn warns. And it may be too late to turn it off. So, what should we do to make sure tools like ChatGPT don’t overtake us? In this clip, Glenn explains how science fiction may soon be science fact and why he believes there’s only one solution ...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxKaLlyRThA