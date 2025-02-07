BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HERE'S THE RESULT OF TAKING MEDICAL ADVICE ☤ FROM RACHEL MADDOW
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
218 views • 7 months ago

VfB here 🤓 if you actually took medical advice from a tranny, you really were asking for it❗


Say bye to Ken. He even looks like a jerk.


OG Sources

https://m.facebook.com/kencarterbryant/


Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality


You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru


Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]


Tao te Ching - Chapter 50


The Master gives himself up

to whatever the moment brings.

He knows that he is going to die,

and he has nothing left to hold on to:

no illusions in his mind,

no resistances in his body.

He doesn't think about his actions;

they flow from the core of his being.

He holds nothing back from life;

therefore he is ready for death,

as a man is ready for sleep

after a good day's work.


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/2farIeszV6vN/


COVIDIOCRACY + TRANSAPOCALYPSE = you standing at the plate with two strikes ⚾

