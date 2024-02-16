National Security Scam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Russian Space Nuke’ Shakedown
* DC spooks America with hoax threat.
* Russia’s space nukes aren’t real!
* White House helped with the scare.
* Bait & Switch: this was a scam for Ukraine $.
* Redpill: did the white hats just pre-empt a false flag plot?
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (15 February 2024)