Nanotechnology Found In ALL Vaccines | Andrew Bridgen, Tanya Lat & Sally Clark
FreeNZ
FreeNZ
238 views • 4 months ago

Liz Gunn hosts Andrew Bridgen, Lawyer Tanya Lat, and analyst Sally Clark to discuss explosive new findings from the Philippines, critical insights on China, and the urgent stakes for humanity's future.


Links:

- Sally Clark, Analyst at Covid-19 Safety Hearing in the Philippines: https://x.com/VaccineMole/status/1891592562198143339


- Ana Mihalcea interview with Dr. Young Mi Lee from South Korea and Professor Daniel Broudy from Japan about their recent publication “Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study” published in International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR): https://rumble.com/v5byv09-millions-of-self-assembly-nanoparticles-in-covid-19-injections-ep-33.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


- Explosive Hearing: Philippines' House of Representatives Investigates 290K+ Excess Deaths Correlated with Experimental Vaccines: https://www.aussie17.com/p/explosive-hearing-philippines-house


- COVID SHOTS INSTALLED NANOBOTS: https://x.com/diedsuddenly_/status/1821862671328714830?s=46&t=Ybt3wmfYV-vipg0bg_PVJA


- COVID-19 Vaccines Responsible for More American Casualties than WW1, WW2, and the Vietnam War Combined: https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/covid-19-vaccines-likely-killed-more


- Every honest doctor in the world should be calling for the Pfizer shots to be immediately halted: https://kirschsubstack.com/p/every-honest-doctor-in-the-world


Sally Clark on X/Twitter - https://x.com/SuperSally888


Sally Clark on Substack - https://supersally.substack.com/


Andrew Bridgen on X/Twitter - https://x.com/ABridgen


Music attribution (Opening): 'Maleficus' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au


--------


FreeNZ:

https://freenz.carrd.co

Keywords
healthvaccinesnewspoliticspodcastvaccinechinananotechnologyasiaphilippinesnanotechpfizernanobotscovid-19mrna
