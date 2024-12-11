Israeli Navy & Air Force strikes on missile boats in the port of Latakia & other military installations & weapons of the former Syrian army

Footage of Israeli Navy and Air Force strikes on missile boats in the port of Latakia and other military installations and weapons of the former Syrian army.

Project 205 missile boats were hit using the Spike NLOS ATGM.

You can see it in the footage notice how strikes are delivered even to a stand-alone howitzer.

Russian warships have left their base in the Syrian port of Tartus, but remain near the coast.



Reuters reports this, citing satellite images from BlackSky and Planet Labs.



According to the images, Russia previously had five surface ships and one submarine in Tartus. Satellite images from December 9 confirm the information that the warships left Tartus and took up positions off the coast. The Russian fleet left the naval base between December 6 and 9.



Reuters adds that Russia has a large air base in the coastal city of Latakia and its own naval facility in Tartus.

Despite the disappearance of ISIS from the media, the group's cells continue to operate in the Syrian desert and in recent days have carried out a number of attacks on the SDF in Deir ez-Zor province.

• Four SDF fighters were killed in an ambush in Al-Dabiya.

• Several fighters were wounded during an attack on the headquarters of an SDF unit in Al-Atala.

• One fighter was killed in Al-Muhaimadiyah.• One fighter was wounded when a vehicle was shot at on Al-Sawr road.

• Two fighters were injured after an attack on the headquarters of an SDF unit in Diban.

• One fighter was killed and several were wounded in the attack in Al-Saada.

• Also during one of the attacks a fuel tanker was destroyed.

Meanwhile, no clashes between ISIS and HTS and SNA have been recorded .Let us recall that on the 9th, the US also launched a series of massive airstrikes on the group’s targets in central and eastern Syria.