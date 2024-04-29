Ignoring Your Sin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yet again I am subjected to fundraising packages from the party that has slandered Americans and, apparently, is thinking “If we ignore it, it’ll go away”.
Wrong.
If you can’t handle my confrontations, how the heck do you think you’re going to handle God’s?
Ponder that, because, if you refuse to answer me, it’s coming.
#Slander, #Insults, #GOP