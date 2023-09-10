My Impersonation Of A Typical Obnoxious, Annoying Vaxxer.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What with the news media now blathering on constantly about new Covid vaccines, flu shots, and the like being rolled out next week, and since I expect to have to put up with vaxxers again, I decided to become one of them, if only for a few seconds. This is my impersonation of a smug, obnoxious, annoying vaxxer.
One such obnoxious , annoying, self righteous vaxxer can be found at this YouTube channel:
m.youtube.com/@RebeccaWatson
More recently, I had encounters with two more: Jane A. Kelley and her buddy Edward Byers.