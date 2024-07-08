7/7/2024

Ezekiel 28:21-26 Sidon

Ezekiel 28:21 Son of man, set thy face against Zidon, and prophesy against it, Son of man, set your face toward Sidon, and prophesy against her.

Tyre is located in modern day Lebanon. It is 50 miles south of Beirut, Lebanon. Tyre is a 105 miles north of Jerusalem.

Sidon is also in Lebanon. A seaport city on the Mediterranean Sea. Sidon was the firstborn son of Canaan, who was a son of Ham, thereby making Sidon a great-great grandson of Noah. Sidon is 20 miles north of Tyre, and only 30 miles south of Beirut. Sidon is about 125 miles north of Israel. Tyre and Sidon are but a shadow of their former selves today.

Sidon is southern Lebanon which today is where Hezbollah is staging their attacks on Israel. Ezekiel prophesy’s that Sidon will attack Israel and be destroyed by God.