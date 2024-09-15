BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.2 INFLUENZA back again! IVERMECTIN, Nano Soma, and more; I’m fatigued, aching, slow MVI_2438
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
0
8 months ago

READ DISCLAIMER BELOW!
Yesterday, Thursday 13th September, 2024, my throat became phlegmy, and I was coughing up some of it. My tiredness levels were above normal. Today I’ve developed a temperature, and my joints ache, with less energy again. And I had been sailing good for 3 or 4 weeks. I am throwing quite a few things at it, including aged urine, oregano oil, chlorine dioxide solution, Bodyguard, Ivermection as Bimectin, a 128Hz Otto tuning fork on my throat, black cumin seeds, raw garlic cloves (at least 8 daily), and more.
DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. Do not use Bodyguard in a nebuliser without doing research first, as I am EXPERIMENTING on myself. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.]

