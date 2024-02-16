BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EU Legalizes Child Porn As WEF Agenda To Normalize Pedophilia Accelerates
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
109 views • 02/16/2024

Germany has decriminalized bestiality and child pornography, Spain now encourages pedophiles to parade their naked victims around the streets, and France does not have an age of consent law anymore.


That’s right – Europe has fallen under the influence of Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum and the shameless campaign to normalize pedophilia and other perversions in the western world.


According to Schwab, the EU’s push to normalize pedophilia and legalize sexual relations with children must now be adopted with the same enthusiasm in the US.


There is just one problem for Schwab and the other reprobates who crawl the halls of his globalist headquarters in Davos. We will never allow his sick agenda to infiltrate our culture. This is a hill we are willing to die on.

vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergiespagosmiopoiisi
