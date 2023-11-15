Jadaliyya Co-Editor Noura Erakat Discusses Israeli Assault on Al Shifa Hospital with the BBC (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Jadaliyya at:-

https://youtu.be/Q3rLCb-nh7Q?si=KOoZhEWBCS-H3AVg



13 Nov 2023

On 13 November 2023 Jadaliyya Co-Editor Noura Erakat joined the BBC to discuss Israel's ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza and recent developments regarding the assault on Al Shifa Hospital. Erakat asserts that Israel is not denying genocide but insisting it is exceptional and permissible in its case.













Featuring:

Noura Erakat is a human rights attorney and an Assistant Professor at Rutgers University, New Brunswick Department of Africana Studies. Her research interests include humanitarian law, refugee law, national security law, and critical race theory. Noura is the author of Justice for Some: Law As Politics in the Question of Palestine (Stanford University Press, 2019). She is a Co-Founding Editor of Jadaliyya e-zine and an Editorial Committee member of the Journal of Palestine Studies. She has served as Legal Counsel for a Congressional Subcommittee in the House of Representatives, as a Legal Advocate for the Badil Center for Palestinian Refugee and Residency Rights, and as the national grassroots organizer and legal advocate at the US Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation. Noura is the coeditor of Aborted State? The UN Initiative and New Palestinian Junctures, an anthology related to the 2011 and 2012 Palestine bids for statehood at the UN. More recently, Noura released a pedagogical project on the Gaza Strip and Palestine, which includes a short multimedia documentary, "Gaza In Context," that rehabilitates Israel’s wars on Gaza within a settler-colonial framework. She is also the producer of the short video, "Black Palestinian Solidarity." She is a frequent commentator, with recent appearances on CBS News, CNN, Fox News, and NPR, among others, and her writings have been widely published in the national media and academic journals.