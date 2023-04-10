BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
„Todesstrafe“ für Corona-Gegner in der Politik und Wirtschaft?
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
15 views • 04/10/2023

„Todesstrafe“ für Corona-Gegner? | https://kla.tv/25701

HD-Video & Download:
👉 https://www.kla.tv/25701

Video-Text & Quellen:
👉 https://www.kla.tv/25701/pdf

Vor zwei Jahren wurde der tansanische Präsident John Magufuli beerdigt. Es ist der bekannteste Fall einer ganzen Serie plötzlicher und mysteriöser Todesfälle von einflussreichen Persönlichkeiten. Besteht hier ein tieferer Zusammenhang?

▬▬▬▬ Über diesen Kanal ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Klagemauer TV - Die anderen Nachrichten ...frei - unabhängig - unzensiert ...
↪ was die Medien nicht verschweigen sollten ...
↪ wenig Gehörtes vom Volk, für das Volk ...
↪ tägliche News ab 19:45 Uhr auf https://www.kla.tv/…

und ein wenig später auch hier auf Odysee. Dranbleiben lohnt sich!
Wöchentliche News per E-Mail erhalten: https://www.kla.tv/news

▬▬▬▬ SICHERHEITS-HINWEIS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Solange wir nicht gemäss der Interessen und Ideologien des Westens berichten, müssen wir jederzeit damit rechnen, dass wir gesperrt werden.
Vernetzen Sie sich darum heute noch internetunabhängig! Klicken Sie hier: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung

