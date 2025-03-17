WAR ALERT: Michael Yon Panama Expert Predicts The US Invasion Of Panama Is IMMINENT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WAR ALERT: Top Panama Expert Predicts The US Invasion Of Panama Is IMMINENT!
https://banned.video/watch?id=67d88f16f3590f71d4d604cd
Investigative Journalist Michael Yon Says That After Talking To The White House Today, "I Think We're Going For The Canal. I Think We Should, And I Think We Will Take It"