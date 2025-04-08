BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sabbath School Q2 Lesson 2. Genesis Foundation. Law of First Mention In How To Study Bible Prophecy
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
5 months ago

The 2025 Sabbath School Lesson for Quarter 2 is on How to Study Bible Prophecy. The Genesis Foundation study uses the Law of First Mention but this lesson by Shawn Boonstra of It Is Written, falls short in actually mentioning the Bible text that relates to such. David House gives the Law of First - Last which connects to the fact that history repeats itself in Bible Prophecy.


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


If you would like to support with tithe, offering, or donation.

Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936

Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
it is writtenhow to study the biblesabbath school lessonshawn bootstrapthe genesis foundationhow to study bible prophecy2025 sabbath school lessonlaw of first mentionrules of biblical interpretationrules of interpreting the biblehow to understand bible prophecy
