Topunive 100w Foldable Portable Suitcase BIFACIAL Solar Panel Unboxing and Review #wisebuyreviews
35 views • 12 months ago

https://amzn.to/4cZpx68 - Solar Panel Foldable 100W 18V Portable PV Module 9BB Bifacial Monocrystalline Solar Cell for Portable Power Station Solar Generator Camping Emergencies Outdoor Garden

(affiliate link)


Lightweight & Easy to Install: It weighs only 5.94LB (2.7KG), the solar panel is easy to transport, install, hang and remove. The cable With Anderson, 8mm (7909mm), 5521mm, PV-MC-4 connector, the solar panel can be compatible with most solar generators on the market.

Bifacial Solar Panel: Compared with traditional solar panel, this bifacial solar panel can generate electricity not only from the front side, but also from the back side, efficiency increased by at least 10%-20%.

9 Busbars Solar Cell, High Conversion Efficiency: 9BB & A Grade Monocrystalline silicon solar cell provides high conversion efficiency up to 23%. The narrower busbar space and more cells receiving surface bring lower cost and increase the output of the PV module. Compared with 5BB panel, the 9BB solar panel ensures lower risks of microcracks and longer service life.

Waterproof & Dustproof: This solar panel is equipped with IP68-rated junction box to effectively block water splashes and dust from outside, making it perfect to be used outdoors. It is much more durable than traditional glass and aluminum model solar panels.

Excellent Quality: The solar panel is made of ETFE material, which has a higher light transmission and longer service life than ordinary materials, also it is good for heat dissipation, waterproof, high temperature resistant and easy to clean.

Topunive 100 Watt Portable Solar Panel, Foldable Solar PV Module, Made for Solar Generators & Portable Power Station.

It is designed for most portable power station on the market.


Variety of adapters are included, make it compatible with most of the portable power station.


8mm (7909mm) DC connector for Jackery Explorer, BLUETTI and Anker Power Station;

Anderson connector for Jackery Explorer 1000 and Goalzero Power Station;

5521mm DC connector for ROCKPALS 250W/300W/350W/500W power stations, Flashfish and GOLABS Portable Power Station;

Solar PV connectors can be compatible with ECO Flow power station. And two panels can be connected in parallel with the Y branch solar cable for charging faster.

100W Foldable Solar Panel Specification

Peak Power 100W

Voc 21.8V

Imp 5.59A

Vmp 18.6V

Isc 5.38A

Dimension 22.2*21*1.6 inch (565*535*41mm)

Weight 2.7KG/5.94LB


