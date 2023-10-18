Oprah Shares Message with the Class of 2020 that Left Viewers in TEARS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘You will follow us down the drain’ — Listen to Oprah’s nauseating call
to action for the class of 2020. In this terrible speech, to all the
people wearing masks at home, she used every buzz word, liberal talking
point, and meaningless platitude that she could fit into six minutes.
Oprah gave the class of 2020 an depressing and contrived speech about
being the 'chosen class' in the time of unknown amidst the covid
craziness.
