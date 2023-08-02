THE RAPTURE FROM GENESIS TO REVELATION-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 30 2023

We look at one of the best illustrations in your King James Bible of the Church Age Pretribulation Rapture, and no, Paul didn’t write it!

One of the best time-wasting arguments you can have with other Christians is on whether or not the Rapture is a pretribulation or post-tribulation one. I say that this is a time waster, and it surely is, because scripture presents both a pre and post-tribulation catching away of the saints, albeit two different groups of saints. But it doesn’t end there. The first rapture in your King James Bible is in Genesis, kicking off the days of Noah, and the last one is at the end of the time of Jacob’s trouble.

“For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words.” 1 Thessalonians 4:16-18 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, God has seen fit on more than one occasion to catch away or ‘catch up’ those saints in any dispensation that He, for His own reasons, wanted to have Home with Himself. The first saint to experience this was Enoch, and in an amazing coincidence it happened right before the start of the days of Noah in Genesis 5. Enoch is a type picture of the Church Age saint who never dies, and is caught up before the start of the 7-year Tribulation period. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we look at all the raptures in the Bible including what in my opinion is the best illustration of the Church Age rapture, and no, Paul didn’t write it!