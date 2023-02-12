BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE NIBIRU ANUNNAKI STORY-A FABRICATION BY ZECHARIA SITCHIN
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
413 views • 02/12/2023

I PUT THIS VIDEO UP SEVEN YEARS AGO UNDER MY THEN YOUTUBE NAME MANNALINSKY. SINCE THERE IS SO MUCH CHRISTIAN FALSE TEACHING AND FALSE PROPHECY ON THE INTERNET THESE DAYS. I THOUGHT  I SHOULD REPOST THIS IMPORTANT VIDEO..

MATTHEW 24:4

  4     ¶  And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.

MATTHEW 24:5

  5    For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; (Annointed- Christian) and shall deceive many.

Keywords
liarfreemasondeceiverlet no man deceive youwords of jesus christanunnaki nibiru liezecharia sitchenfalse infofalse christian teachingfalse christian prophecy
