THE NIBIRU ANUNNAKI STORY-A FABRICATION BY ZECHARIA SITCHIN

I PUT THIS VIDEO UP SEVEN YEARS AGO UNDER MY THEN YOUTUBE NAME MANNALINSKY. SINCE THERE IS SO MUCH CHRISTIAN FALSE TEACHING AND FALSE PROPHECY ON THE INTERNET THESE DAYS. I THOUGHT I SHOULD REPOST THIS IMPORTANT VIDEO..
MATTHEW 24:4
4 ¶ And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.
MATTHEW 24:5
5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; (Annointed- Christian) and shall deceive many.