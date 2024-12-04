IS YOUR DNA 🧬 AN EMF ANTENNA❓

There are hundreds and hundreds of studies showing that our wireless wonderland of EMF is not good for our health. But you might ask: Well, HOW? When we say "EMF", we're talking about many different types of electromagnetic waves, different frequencies, different power levels, and so on. How could it possibly work? It turns out that the answer may very well be in our DNA!





Goodies (affiliate links):

- DNA is a fractal antenna in electromagnetic fields (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/50986117_DNA_is_a_fractal_antenna_in_electromagnetic_fields)

- 3-D Image Shows How DNA Packs Itself into a “Fractal Globule” (https://scitechdaily.com/3-d-image-shows-how-dna-packs-itself-into-a-fractal-globule/)

- High Electronic Conductance through Double-Helix DNA Molecules with Fullerene Anchoring Groups (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jpca.7b00348)

- The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life by Arthur Firstenberg (https://amzn.to/3PZuB0r)

- Genetic Entropy by Dr. John Sanford (https://amzn.to/4cHv0hM)

- TONS of EMF studies: https://www.emf-portal.org/en





More techie tips: https://scottiestech.info





Source; https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=B3jf_d_TVc8