INSIDE ₥RNA VACCINES 🎦 THE MOVIE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
58 views • 1 month ago

COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯

Originally posted on May 16, 2020 @ https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html [erased by Google last year]


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine


Consider the implications as you watch this [the one thing VfB did NOT foresee is metal objects adhering to people because of the DEATH JAB 💉😷☠]


This film explores the unprecedented global rollout of mRNA vaccine technology - and the complex scientific and regulatory questions it continues to raise.


At its heart, the story follows scientists and physicians who voice concerns about potential gaps in data transparency, risk assessment, and long-term safety - not to discredit science, but to uphold its highest standards.


Regulators and much of the scientific community maintain that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are safe and effective. Meanwhile, the technology is rapidly expanding - from new vaccines to potential use in the food supply.


Around the world, thousands of medical professionals are calling for a pause and careful reassessment of this rapidly adopted platform.


Through exclusive 3D animations and in-depth interviews, the film presents an alternative perspective on the science behind mRNA technology, featuring leading voices in the debate such as Dr. Peter A. McCullough, Dr. Paul E. Marik, and Dr. Robert W. Malone.


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/gwAFaIzWB8p5/

Keywords
multi pronged attackdeath jabship-in-a-bottle theory of covid-19inside mrna vaccinescoviodiocracy
