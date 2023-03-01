BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Beings Inside the Orbs - Merlina Marcan Interview
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
32 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
205 views • 03/01/2023

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/03/01/the-beings-inside-the-orbs/

Merlina Marcan developed a technique to zoom in and enhance certain features within some of the Orbs. What she found showed a world within a world. Literal Beings sometimes many of them within the orbs.


You can purchase Merlina's book at: https://amzn.to/3IG36Vo

Keywords
aliensdimensionsbeingsorbsspiritual beingsjames bartleymerlina marcan
