THE ANTIDOTE. PART 2 Dr. Bryan Ardis. Jason Shurka.

PART. 2. Rocketship! Excellent info and worth while listening to entire interview!This will change your entire perspective. CDC and NIH Documents included.
Best overall summary of entire Covid19PlandemicSaga and Dr. Ardis research and antidote(s). Sept 2023.
FULL INTERVIEW:
The Antidote: The Explosive Truth, Origin, and Antidote for C19.
https://thedrardisshow.com/the-antidote
AUF DEUTSCHDas Gegenmittel fur Covid-19. Die explosive Wahrheit, der Ursprung und das Gegenmittel für Covid-19
https://rumble.com/v3rwtm0-das-gegenmittel-die-explosive-wahrheit-der-ursprung-und-das-gegenmittel-fr-.html
Venom Tech Research Studies DEEP DIVE with Dr. Bryan Ardis, Healing for the A.G.E.S.
Episode 08.28.2023 - Venom Industrial Complex: Weaponizing Venoms. Includes Transcript
https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-08-28-2023-weaponizing-venoms