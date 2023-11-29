The AI Singularity Draws Closer with Launch of Q_ - Featuring Zach Vorhies on Red Pill News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.patriotgoldgroup.com/p/redpill-news
Call 888-857-6092 Today!
Zach Vorhies, the Google whiistleblower, joins me to discuss the recently announced advances in AI, Q* from OpenAI & Q from Amazon, to speculate on their deeper meanings for society.
Blast.video
@perpetualmaniac
Feel Focused, Energetic and Rested Today, click the link below