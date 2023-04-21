Romans Walk, part 13: All in the Nations and Israel are shown Mercy and Saved

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel is given a spirit of stupor by God so that they are blinded. This means that Paul's message goes to the nations for salvation. Then, all Israel is saved. "For God locks up all together in stubborness, that He should be merciful to all." - Romans 11:32
Original Link: https://youtu.be/Tm6ZrKO5TMU