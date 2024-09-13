Interest Payments on Nat'l Debt top $1 TRILLON as Deficit Swells

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Published yesterday, CNBC Economy Livestream, Sept 12, 2024
Interest payments on the Nat'l Debt top $1 TRILLON as Deficit Swells
For the first time, the US government spent more than $1 trillion a year on interest payments on the national debt, which currently stands at $35.3 trillion. This was reported by the Treasury Department. Interest payments are 30% higher than last year. The US budget deficit increased sharply in August and will approach the $2 trillion mark by the end of the year.