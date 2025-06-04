BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Instant Master Gardener 2: How Much Land Do You Need To Grow All Your Own Food?
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
134 followers
2
134 views • 3 months ago

Watch these short videos I am uploading and you’ll gain all kinds of smarts. Even if you aren’t growing food right now, you’ll be ready when the time comes.


This is a short video exploring how much space you need to grow your own food. I explore the work of John Jeavons (a master!) who developed a completely plant based methodology for growing food. I think he developed it this way as in many parts of the world where it is implemented, people cannot afford to buy rabbits or chickens. Part of the reason he has such a large space is that he is growing all the fertility the food plants need.


Note that I use and highly recommend John’s bio-intensive method, but in raised beds as you see in the free webinar https://backyardfoodproduction.com


LOL, I’ve been doing this a long time! You can see I was a lot younger in this

