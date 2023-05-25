TheREDWords Episode 3--Who Are We?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Episode 3 we explore the biblical description of Who Are We...as the descendants of Adam and Eve after their disobedience to God in the Garden of Eden. The study includes a contrast between what mankind was originally intended to be, as God's beloved children, and what humanity has become instead.