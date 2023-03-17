BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Insider Exposes Gates & Fauci 'Bioweapon Plot' To Kill Millions With Incurable Cancers
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
03/17/2023


Insider Exposes Gates & Fauci 'Bioweapon Plot' To Kill Millions With Incurable Cancers


Robert F. Kennedy appeared on the Jimmy Dore Show this week and dropped a series of truth bombs that left jaws on the floor as he revealed exactly why Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates must be charged with treason and crimes against humanity as a matter of urgency.

RFK Jr. presented Dore with evidence that Dr. Anthony Fauci has been in charge of U.S. bioweapons development under the Pentagon for over twenty years. And he also sold out US secrets to China, going as far as teaching the Communists how to build devastating weapons of mass destruction.



