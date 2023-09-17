© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trumpets 2023
Biblical Name is Yom Teruah
Yom =Day Teruah = Blowing
Leviticus 23:23-25 And the Lord spake unto Moses, saying, Speak unto the children of Israel, saying, In the seventh month, in the first day of the month, shall ye have a sabbath, a memorial of blowing of trumpets, an holy convocation.
Ye shall do no servile work therein: but ye shall offer an offering made by fire unto the Lord.
Names Themes Hebrew Idioms
1. Teshuva – repentance
2. Rosh Hashana – head of the year, Jewish New Year, Birthday of the world, Adam and Eve created.
3. Yom Teruah – The day of Awakening Blast, the Feast of Trumpets
4. Yom HaDin – Day of Judgement
5. Ha Malech - the coronation day of the Messiah
6. Yom HaZikkaron – The day of remembrance or a memorial day
7. The Time of Jacobs Trouble – birthpangs of the Messiah
8. The opening of the Gates
9. Kiddushin/Nesu'in – the wedding ceremony
10. The resurrection of the dead.
11. The Last Trump – Shofar
12. Yom Hakaseh – The hidden day
In this presentation we will take a look at the above themes. For a full written copy of the presentation please go to: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartoft...
A few articles I would recommend for a good study on understanding when the feasts occur and calculating biblical times are:
https://www.cepher.net/blog.aspx?post...
https://www.cepher.net/blog.aspx?post...
If you would like to support my ministry efforts:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez
Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link:
https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup
Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy.
https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe
Some of my videos are only available on Brighteon. The channel link is:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/he...
To reach Chelle: [email protected]