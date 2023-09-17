BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Yom Teruah
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
104 followers
Follow
14 views • 09/17/2023

Trumpets 2023 Biblical Name is Yom Teruah Yom =Day Teruah = Blowing Leviticus 23:23-25 And the Lord spake unto Moses, saying, Speak unto the children of Israel, saying, In the seventh month, in the first day of the month, shall ye have a sabbath, a memorial of blowing of trumpets, an holy convocation. Ye shall do no servile work therein: but ye shall offer an offering made by fire unto the Lord. Names Themes Hebrew Idioms 1. Teshuva – repentance 2. Rosh Hashana – head of the year, Jewish New Year, Birthday of the world, Adam and Eve created. 3. Yom Teruah – The day of Awakening Blast, the Feast of Trumpets 4. Yom HaDin – Day of Judgement 5. Ha Malech - the coronation day of the Messiah 6. Yom HaZikkaron – The day of remembrance or a memorial day 7. The Time of Jacobs Trouble – birthpangs of the Messiah 8. The opening of the Gates 9. Kiddushin/Nesu'in – the wedding ceremony 10. The resurrection of the dead. 11. The Last Trump – Shofar 12. Yom Hakaseh – The hidden day In this presentation we will take a look at the above themes. For a full written copy of the presentation please go to: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartoft... A few articles I would recommend for a good study on understanding when the feasts occur and calculating biblical times are: https://www.cepher.net/blog.aspx?post... https://www.cepher.net/blog.aspx?post... If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe Some of my videos are only available on Brighteon. The channel link is: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/he... To reach Chelle: [email protected]

shofartrumpetsyom teruah
