NASA Started By Black Magician & 33rd Degree Mason & WWll Nazi
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
91 followers
126 views • 7 months ago

.... Now, why would such a fine bunch of gents ever even dream of wanting to deceive the entire world...just because they're into the occult and secret societies, doesn't mean anything... are you discriminating, because you're prejudiced, in regards these upstanding gentlemen's religious beliefs?... I mean, what do you think?... this is a world of wizards and warlocks and witches and such?...or maybe luciferians and devil worshipers and vampires and demons? ... you think they could control enough of the information to effectively control people's perceptions of reality?...  and thereby, control their minds?...really?... like what, pumping out endless propaganda or systematically dumbing down the population, or perhaps manipulating academia from start to finish?... stuff like that, is what you think? 

Yeah.  Funny stuff.  If all of that were true, then the very foundation of my entire perception of reality, would crumble... I'd have to unlearn everything, and learn all over again.  I'm thinking.... NASA doesn't really lie that much.  There.  How's that?  Problem solved.  I don't care if the empirical scientific evidence outnumbers me 1,000 to zero, I've paid good money and spent a lot of time, to know what I know, and sure you may say that the more formal education, the more indoctrinated I've become, but just because you say it's so, doesn't make it true, bub.  So nanny nanny boo boo, bitch... let me keep sleeping already... and don't try to do me any more favors, ya hear?  I don't want anything to do with you close-minded types, you science-deniers.... now get on out of here... scram, why don't ya?

hoaxsciencecreationnasaeinsteinspacestarsmoonsungravityfakeastronomyphysicsplanetflatplanelevelglobesatellitescurvetelescopefirmamentpseudoscienceobservable
