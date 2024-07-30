UNSTOPPABLE! Kamikaze drones grind down important Ukrainian targets in Kherson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian kamikaze drones continue to grind important Ukrainian targets on the right bank of the Dnepr River on Kherson direction. Aerial reconnaissance by Zala drones detected a command post, an American M-777 howitzer and its ammunition depot. FPV drones together with the roaming Lancet finished them off and ensured the destruction of enemy military objects.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/