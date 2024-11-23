Farewell to three martyrs of Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A number of residents bid farewell to their three martyred sons in Jenin, who were killed by the occupation forces’ bullets during the ongoing invasion of the city of Jenin and its camp for two days now, and the forces have not yet withdrawn.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 20/11/2024
