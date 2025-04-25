Trump heading to Rome believes that talks between Russia & Ukraine are moving forward successfully, but the situation remains very fragile

Trump believes that talks between Russia and Ukraine are moving forward successfully, but the situation remains very fragile.

Trump and Melania are leaving for Rome for the Funeral of Pope Francis.

Adding:

Trump on Ukraine in his interview with Time: (https://time.com/7280114/donald-trump-2025-interview-transcript/)

You said you would end the war in Ukraine on Day One.

Well, I said that figuratively, and I said that as an exaggeration, because to make a point, and you know, it gets, of course, by the fake news [unintelligible]. Obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said in jest, but it was also said that it will be ended.

Well what’s taking so long? When do you think it will be ended?

Well, I don’t think it’s long. I mean, look, I got here three months ago. This war has been going on for three years. It's a war that would have never happened if I was president. It's Biden's war. It’s not my war. I have nothing to do with it. I would have never had this war. This war would have never happened. Putin would have never done it. This war would have never happened. Oct. 6 would have never happened. Oct. 7 would have never happened. Would have never happened. Ever. You then say, what’s taking so long? Do you hear this, Steve? The war has been raging for three years. I just got here, and you say, what's taken so long?

Do you think peace is still possible if Putin is President?

I think peace is possible. You say if Putin is still president?

Yeah, if Putin is President. Can there be peace if Putin is President of Russia?

I think with me as president, there's—possible, if very probable. If somebody else is president, no chance.

If Putin can make peace?

Yeah, I think Putin will. I think Putin would rather do it a different way. I think he’d rather go and take the whole thing. And I think that because of me, I believe I'm the only one that can get this thing negotiated. And I think we’re a long way. We've had very good talks, and we're getting very close to a deal. And I don't believe anybody else could have made that deal.

Do you believe peace is possible if Zelensky is still President of Ukraine?

Yeah, I do. He is president now and I think we’re going to make a deal.

Should Ukraine give up any hope of ever joining NATO?

I don’t think they’ll ever be able to join NATO. I think that's been—from day one, I think that's been, that's I think what caused the war to start was when they started talking about joining NATO. If that weren't brought up, there would have been a much better chance that it wouldn’t have started.

If we don't make a deal, I'll be leading the pack - Trump on the war with Iran

You’ve begun direct talks with Iran. Are you open to meeting with Iran’s President or Supreme Leader?

Sure.

You reportedly stopped Israel from attacking Iran's nuclear sites.

That's not right.

It’s not right?

No, it’s not right. I didn’t stop them. But I didn't make it comfortable for them, because I think we can make a deal without the attack. I hope we can. It's possible we'll have to attack because Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. But I didn't make it comfortable for them, but I didn't say no. Ultimately I was going to leave that choice to them, but I said I would much prefer a deal than bombs being dropped.

Are you worried Netanyahu will drag you into a war?

No.

Let’s talk about some of the issues with universities—

By the way, he may go into a war. But we’re not getting dragged in.

The U.S. will stay out of it if Israel goes into it?

No, I didn’t say that. You asked if he’d drag me in, like I’d go in unwillingly. No, I may go in very willingly if we can't get a deal. If we don't make a deal, I'll be leading the pack.

More, sorry the part of Trump on China and Tarriffs, didn't fit 5000 characters here Cynthia:



