Melbourne Freedom Rally 16 November 2024 (part 2)

Part 2 of two videos of our weekly Saturday rally, both in the Bourke Street Mall with this one covering the second speech in the Mall plus angry shouts from a passer-by. It seemed that the Trump victory flag may have triggered some people. The video starts with a debate on the virtues and vices of Trump compared with Biden. The speech covered many things to do with freedom of speech and freedom in general, things the legacy media will never cover.