"Pure Bloods", the non-vaccinated are becoming more precious than fine gold
MarK Shannon Kelley
MarK Shannon Kelley
235 views • 4 months ago

This is a video about the last day scarcity of pure bloods upon the face of the earth.  One would only imagine something like this in some kind of horror movie like " The Last Man On Earth" or "I Am Legend", but it is happening with similarities that would  shake the most hardcore believers if they only knew the truth.  It's not science fiction anymore.  The facts are, it's happening right now and people do not even see it.  People need their attention brought to the Word of God to see just how serious this really is.  Who would have imagined that there would be a 2745 year old prophecy concerning the Mark of the Beast in the book of Isaiah but it's there people.  Feel free to leave your weird comments below.  Kelley Ministries Studio One Productions 2025. 

Keywords
fluvaccinehumanitywarningmark of the beastlast daysdnaoldyearthe markquantum dot tattoomrnathe shotpure bloodshumanity lostmicro needle patchophirlast man on earthgolden wedgeblood stainstained bloodkathamkathemmore precious than fine gold2745
