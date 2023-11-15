BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bidenflation Bullsh!t
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
203 views • 11/15/2023

How Bad Can Things Get?

* The economic numbers came out yesterday and were no good, i.e. really bad.

* Inflation data are not even accurate.

* Despite the gubment’s gaming, it’s still high.

* If something is going to make it bad enough — fast — it’s going to be this.

* For 2+ years, prices have run up at twice the rate of [currency supply] inflation; and have never come down.


Inflation Remains ‘Higher For Longer’

* Did anyone’s healthcare insurance costs fall significantly last month?

* The U.S. government and Fed will manipulate any data necessary to make it appear that Americans are doing fine.

* Real-world inflation is higher than what is being reported.

* We’ve seen this fudging of numbers in the last 9 jobs reports (all of which were revised downward a month later).

* Now the manipulation is creeping into CPI reports as well.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 15 November 2023

https://rumble.com/v3vxeqs-the-story-just-got-even-weirder-ep.-2132-11152023.html

Keywords
depressionfiat currencypropagandaeconomydan bonginohealthcarehealth careeconomicscost of livingeconomic collapsefinancial collapserecessioneconomic crisisinflationgaslightingfinancial crisiscpidebasementpurchasing powerrick santellidevaluationbidenflationbidenomicsconsumer prices
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy