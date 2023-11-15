Bidenflation Bullsh!t

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Bad Can Things Get?
* The economic numbers came out yesterday and were no good, i.e. really bad.
* Inflation data are not even accurate.
* Despite the gubment’s gaming, it’s still high.
* If something is going to make it bad enough — fast — it’s going to be this.
* For 2+ years, prices have run up at twice the rate of [currency supply] inflation; and have never come down.
Inflation Remains ‘Higher For Longer’
* Did anyone’s healthcare insurance costs fall significantly last month?
* The U.S. government and Fed will manipulate any data necessary to make it appear that Americans are doing fine.
* Real-world inflation is higher than what is being reported.
* We’ve seen this fudging of numbers in the last 9 jobs reports (all of which were revised downward a month later).
* Now the manipulation is creeping into CPI reports as well.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 15 November 2023
https://rumble.com/v3vxeqs-the-story-just-got-even-weirder-ep.-2132-11152023.html