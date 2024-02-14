58) Restaurar do Governo Legítimo Americano (não incorporado)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Unam-se. Trabalhem juntos ou morrerão juntos" -- A mensagem da Fiduciária dos Americanos (governo legítimo) que vale para todos nós em cada país. Preparem-se para RESTAURAR também o nosso governo e esqueçam o resto, esqueçam toda a treta do teatrinho de sombras da Partidocracia e ideologias.
American State Nationals Webinars for February 2024 : https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/february-2024/
Webinars February, 12, 2024:
Áudio : https://mega.nz/file/A5d03Qob#8-qqGQ7e4PpLyVSIVG_Pj3Bu9brp7nVc_J4CExPMwC4
Vídeo : https://mega.nz/file/wktiXTQA#ClhlFUmCb5bYUAhuVrm-1ApwPeB8F1oi0wiZ0zdBYv8
#RestaurarPortugal e/ou #RestaurarPT
Website: https://restaurarpt.wixsite.com/home
Canal principal: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@restaurarportugal/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@RestaurarPT/