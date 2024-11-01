The Surprising Health Benefits and Uses of Borax - Earth Clinic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn about the health benefits and uses of borax in this informative video from Earth Clinic. Discover why people have been drinking borax solution for over two decades and find out if it's safe. Plus, we'll show you two easy ways to make a borax solution at home. Borax is a natural remedy with many health benefits, including treating conditions like arthritis, trigger finger, osteoporosis, and parathyroid issues. It can also balance calcium and magnesium levels and act as a natural aphrodisiac. Watch this video from Earth Clinic to learn more about the healing properties of borax.
0:16 - What is Borax and Why Use It?
0:44 - Borax Helps These Conditions
1:59 - How to make a borax solution that provides 2 mg of boron per 1 teaspoon serving.
2:56 - How to make Ted's Famous Borax Solution.
I use the Ted's Famous Borax Solution method, been taking it for a couple of years now.
~The Prisoner
Mirrored - Earth Clinic
