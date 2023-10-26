Israeli PM Rabin: "Smash the Bones of Native Palestinians" - Relatively Honest Reporting from 1988 - on 'Israeli Brutality Against Palestinian Civilians', Including Children & Elderly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Report follows how Israeli occupation forces beat to death two Palestinian teenagers, including a Christian, following Israel's dove Relatively honest reporting from 1988 on Israeli brutality against Palestinian civilians, including children & elderly...
"Report follows how Israeli occupation forces beat to death two Palestinian teenagers, including a Christian, following Israel's dove Rabin's orders to smash the bones of native Palestinians."