The sermon this week is exciting because it's about experiencing the Book of Acts through an unsaved family that is battling cancer in their two year old son and how the Holy Spirit connected people to bring strong intercessory prayer for this little boy.

Pastor John takes you through the Bible to show the sovereignty of God, His love for mankind and how He cares for each individual. He speaks about Cornelius, the Roman Centurion who called upon God and unknowingly set in motion a chain of events that would have a miraculous outcome.

God is still moving the same way today and you can be part of His continuing miracles as people are saved from sin and healed of their diseases. This sermon is a spiritual sunshine story that will put some cheer into your soul and lift your spirit if you have been depressed and wondered where God is.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1237.pdf

RLJ-1237 -- MAY 9, 2010

