How to Tackle Any Problem, Find Anything and Reduce your Stress Level!

Many years ago, my aunt gave my mother a book that had something to do with the difference between men and women, how men and women relate to each other, and there was a story in there about a husband, looking in the fridge for the butter and being completely unable to see it, although it was right there in front of him. There was a little cartoon drawing of a fridge full of nothing but butter with a man looking in it asking "where’s the butter", so 'where's the butter' became a bit of a family joke for when you couldn’t find something. If anything was lost completely it was obviously somewhere with the butter! But that whole story got me thinking about how we look for things and the questions we ask ourselves while we are looking for them, and we seem to be falling into a very unhelpful habit and today I’m hoping to help you kick that unhelpful habit and reduce your stress level as well!

